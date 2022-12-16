﻿
News / Metro

City steps up to help needy during holiday season

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:25 UTC+8, 2022-12-16       0
About 756 million yuan in subsidies will be earmarked for needy people in Shanghai to help them enjoy a happy New Year and Spring Festival, the city government announced on Friday.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:25 UTC+8, 2022-12-16       0

About 756 million yuan (US$109 million) in subsidies will be earmarked for needy people in Shanghai to help them enjoy a happy New Year and Spring Festival, the city government announced on Friday.

The money is estimated to benefit 1.07 million people in the city, including disabled people who are unemployed, those facing financial stress because of illness, and families living on subsistence allowances, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

Meanwhile, city authorities will step up help the needy and the homeless on the streets.

Needy students, women, and elderly and disabled people will get assistance from bodies such as the Shanghai Education Commission, the Shanghai Disabled Persons' Federation, the Red Cross Society of China's Shanghai branch and the Shanghai Charity Foundation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     