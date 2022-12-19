Umbilical cord blood transplant in Shanghai in line with international standard

Success rates for umbilical cord blood transplants in the city reflect China's development in stem cell treatment and clinical capability.

Ti Gong

The match rate among Chinese for samples from the Shanghai Cord Blood Bank is 100 percent, and the bank has completed over 6,300 transplants, bank officials told the China Umbilical Cord Blood Transplant and Ethics Summit in the city on Sunday.

Among all recipients, 67.4 percent are adults and the five-year survival rate is 60.2 percent, in line with the international level.

"All these facts reflect China's development in stem cell treatment and clinical capability," said Dr Wu Depei, director of Chinese Medical Association's hematology branch. "Our branch will help the construction and development of hematology departments in hospitals to boost the improvement of stem cell technology for clinical use."

A highlight of Sunday's meeting took place when three patients who recovered after receiving stem cell transplants in local hospitals appeared and gave flowers to doctors who saved their lives.

Two people were leukemia patients who received transplants at Xinhua Hospital in 2016, and the other received a transplant in 2018 at the Children's Hospital of Fudan University due to autoimmune disease.