Famous brands host New Year's bazaar at Yuyuan Garden

Shanghai's time-honored brands will jointly hold a bazaar to boost consumption for the New Year festival.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's time-honored brands will jointly launch new products, blending traditional Chinese cultures and innovative designs, to boost consumption for the New Year festival.

The New Year Gift Festival began at the Yuyuan Garden Malls on Monday as the inaugural event of the city's New Year shopping festival.

More than 30 time-honored brands at the mall, including the 239-year-old Tonghanchun TCM pharmacy, the Shanghai Classic Hotel, Shanghai gold and jewellery brands Laomiao and First Asia, Shanghai Watch and Seagull Watch, have participated in celebrating the approaching Year of the Rabbit.

They will jointly launch a New Year bazaar at the mall during the gift festival through January 18.

Cultural performances, including street dance, jazz music and magic shows, along with art exhibitions will be held across the mall every weekend during the event.

Meanwhile, hundreds of traditional lanterns, a listed national cultural heritage, will come alive every evening between December 26 and February 15, featuring magic creatures from the ancient book of mythical legends "Shan Hai Jing," or "The Classic of Mountains and Seas."

Yuyuan Garden boasts dozens of time-honored brands and some 30 UN-designated categories of intangible cultural heritage, including two national-level skills – the Spring Festival Lantern Fair and cooking skills of the Shanghai Classic Hotel.

Ti Gong

New Year Gift Festival

Date: December 19-January 18

Venue: Yuyuan Garden Malls

Address: 265 Fangbang Rd M.

Admission: Free (except December 31-January 2), 50 yuan for adults and 30 yuan for children for the lantern fair on December 31- January 2

Public transport: Metro Line 14, Exit No. 7