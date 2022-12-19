﻿
News / Metro

Famous brands host New Year's bazaar at Yuyuan Garden

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:43 UTC+8, 2022-12-19       0
Shanghai's time-honored brands will jointly hold a bazaar to boost consumption for the New Year festival.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:43 UTC+8, 2022-12-19       0
Famous brands host New Year's bazaar at Yuyuan Garden
Ti Gong

The New Year Gift Festival begins at the Yuyuan Garden Malls on Monday.

Shanghai's time-honored brands will jointly launch new products, blending traditional Chinese cultures and innovative designs, to boost consumption for the New Year festival.

The New Year Gift Festival began at the Yuyuan Garden Malls on Monday as the inaugural event of the city's New Year shopping festival.

More than 30 time-honored brands at the mall, including the 239-year-old Tonghanchun TCM pharmacy, the Shanghai Classic Hotel, Shanghai gold and jewellery brands Laomiao and First Asia, Shanghai Watch and Seagull Watch, have participated in celebrating the approaching Year of the Rabbit.

They will jointly launch a New Year bazaar at the mall during the gift festival through January 18.

Cultural performances, including street dance, jazz music and magic shows, along with art exhibitions will be held across the mall every weekend during the event.

Meanwhile, hundreds of traditional lanterns, a listed national cultural heritage, will come alive every evening between December 26 and February 15, featuring magic creatures from the ancient book of mythical legends "Shan Hai Jing," or "The Classic of Mountains and Seas."

Yuyuan Garden boasts dozens of time-honored brands and some 30 UN-designated categories of intangible cultural heritage, including two national-level skills – the Spring Festival Lantern Fair and cooking skills of the Shanghai Classic Hotel.

Famous brands host New Year's bazaar at Yuyuan Garden
Ti Gong

A New Year bazaar gathering Shanghai's time-honored brands is launched at the Yuyuan Garden Malls.

New Year Gift Festival

Date: December 19-January 18

Venue: Yuyuan Garden Malls

Address: 265 Fangbang Rd M.

Admission: Free (except December 31-January 2), 50 yuan for adults and 30 yuan for children for the lantern fair on December 31- January 2

Public transport: Metro Line 14, Exit No. 7

Famous brands host New Year's bazaar at Yuyuan Garden
Ti Gong

An artisan displays her heritage handicraft skills at the Yuyuan bazaar.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     