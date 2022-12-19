Spirit of 20th CPC Congress promoted and shared via cultural activities in Qingpu

Qingpu District is hosting grassroots activities to promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and honor China's revolutionary history.

Ti Gong

Qingpu District is hosting various grassroots activities to promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and honor China's revolutionary history.

A touring exhibition, jointly hosted by the district government and the Memorial of the First National Congress of the CPC, is held at the Qingpu Museum.

Rare historical documents such as different versions of "La Jeunesse," or the New Youth magazine, are on display. Cultural products from the memorial are also showcased.

Ti Gong

The exhibition brings visitors to learn the revolutionary history of China over the past century under the leadership of the CPC and will travel to other places like Zhangma Village and shopping malls such as Bailian Qingpu Outlets in the district.

Qingpu has organized a group of 36 to promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of CPC. They were appointed on Friday.

They will spread the spirit to office buildings, campuses, residential communities and rural villages.

The first session was held in Zhaoxiang Town last week with speeches and performances.

The development of Qingpu and stories of CPC models in the district were also shared.

A young volunteer service team has been formed that will host touring lectures across the district.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info:

Dates: 10am-9pm through December 20

Admission: Free

Venue: Bailian Qingpu Outlets (赵巷奥特莱斯)

Address: 2888 Huqingping Highway (沪青平公路2888号)