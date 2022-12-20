﻿
Traditional Chinese opera cultural feast raises curtains in Xuhui

Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:32 UTC+8, 2022-12-20
A monthlong traditional Chinese opera feast is being cooked up in Shanghai's Xuhui District, enabling the public to savor the beauty of ancient culture and art.
Ti Gong

A performance at the opening ceremony of the Rihui Chinese Opera Culture Festival

Ti Gong

Another performance at the opening ceremony

A monthlong traditional Chinese opera feast is being cooked up in Xuhui District, both online and offline, enabling the public to savor the beauty of traditional Chinese culture and art.

The Rihui Chinese Opera Culture Festival, in its fourth year and originating in Xietu Subdistrict of Xuhui, started on Monday with the opening ceremony held online.

Introducing metaverse concept for the first time, the festival will feature the release of digital collections, online forums, and traditional Chinese opera flash mob performances and appreciation, according to the Xuhui District Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Art buffs will be able to walk into the theater backstage and have a look at preparations of opera performers.

Ti Gong

The opening ceremony of the monthlong opera cultural festival was held online.

Ti Gong

A colorful traditional performance at the opening ceremony.

The name Rihui originates from a number of landmark venues in Xietu Subdistrict named after Rihui, such as the Rihui Port and the former Rihui Cinema, which bear memories of generations.

Xie Xiao Tu, a rabbit which is the mascot of the festival, will take the audience to explore the magical opera world in metaverse and digital collective items designed on character types in Peking Opera, namely, sheng, dan, jing and chou, will be released, taking the shape of the rabbit.

Kunju Opera performances and appreciation activities will be held in commercial circles of Xuhui as part of the festival, and interactive activities on pingtan (storytelling to music), Huaiju and Huju operas will be staged at schools and communities.

Ti Gong

An opera performance

Ti Gong

Cultural souvenirs of the festival

At cafes in Xietu Subdistrict, traditional Chinese opera flash mob performances and exhibitions will also be on the menu.

Opera buffs will be invited to explore the backstages of cultural venues like the Wanping Theater.

In its fourth year, the festival has formed a team of nearly 6,500 volunteers who have staged about 400 performances over the years, benefiting about 40,000 people.

Its promotion ambassadors include Gu Haohao, president of the Shanghai Center of Chinese Operas; Mao Shanyu, director of the Shanghai Huju Opera Theater; and celebrated dance artist Huang Doudou.

Ti Gong

An image of Xie Xiao Tu, a rabbit which is the mascot of the cultural festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xuhui
﻿
﻿
