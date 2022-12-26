Metro train intervals increased temporarily due to staff shortages

Metro riders are advised to allow more time for taking the Metro in the coming days because the system is adjusting operations based on passenger traffic and staff availability.

The train interval during peak hours in downtown areas will be between five and seven minutes while the maximum will be about 10 minutes on some lines.

Capacity will be expanded according to staff restoration.

Passengers are advised to wait patiently and pay attention to the station's public address system for train information and wear masks throughout the journey.