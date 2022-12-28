﻿
News / Metro

Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall issues new coupons to spur business

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:28 UTC+8, 2022-12-28       0
Shanghai's Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall will issue a new batch of shopping coupons on Thursday morning to further drive up business recovery during the New Year shopping season.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:28 UTC+8, 2022-12-28       0
Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall issues new coupons to spur business
Imaginechina

A customer takes photo of a festive installation on Shanghai's Nanjing Road E.

Shanghai's iconic Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall will issue a new batch of shopping coupons on Thursday morning to further drive up business recovery during the New Year shopping season.

The pedestrian street, recognized as China's No. 1 commercial street, will offer 30,000 shopping coupons worth 4.5 million yuan (US$645,300 million).

They will include 15,000 100-yuan coupons, which will be sold at 50 yuan, along with another 15,000 pieces of 200-yuan coupons at the cost of 150 yuan.

Customers can purchase the discounted coupons on the pedestrian mall's mini program on Alipay app from 10am on Thursday.

The coupons can be used at major local shopping centers, such as the Shanghai New World Department Store and Shanghai New World Daimaru, as well as more than 30 time-honored eatery brands on the street.

The popular shopping street is deemed as a barometer of Shanghai's commercial prosperity. Since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, it has issued several batches of shopping coupons to win back customers, said an official with Shanghai New World Co, which owns major shopping centers on the road.

The total sales of the pedestrian mall exceeded 10 billion yuan last year, making it one of the most lucrative commercial hubs in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Alipay
Nanjing Road
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     