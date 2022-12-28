Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall issues new coupons to spur business

Shanghai's Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall will issue a new batch of shopping coupons on Thursday morning to further drive up business recovery during the New Year shopping season.

Imaginechina

Shanghai's iconic Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall will issue a new batch of shopping coupons on Thursday morning to further drive up business recovery during the New Year shopping season.

The pedestrian street, recognized as China's No. 1 commercial street, will offer 30,000 shopping coupons worth 4.5 million yuan (US$645,300 million).

They will include 15,000 100-yuan coupons, which will be sold at 50 yuan, along with another 15,000 pieces of 200-yuan coupons at the cost of 150 yuan.

Customers can purchase the discounted coupons on the pedestrian mall's mini program on Alipay app from 10am on Thursday.

The coupons can be used at major local shopping centers, such as the Shanghai New World Department Store and Shanghai New World Daimaru, as well as more than 30 time-honored eatery brands on the street.

The popular shopping street is deemed as a barometer of Shanghai's commercial prosperity. Since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, it has issued several batches of shopping coupons to win back customers, said an official with Shanghai New World Co, which owns major shopping centers on the road.

The total sales of the pedestrian mall exceeded 10 billion yuan last year, making it one of the most lucrative commercial hubs in Shanghai.