Activities galore to ring in the New Year

  21:42 UTC+8, 2022-12-28       0
There are several ways to ring in the New Year during the three-day holiday: trek up a mountain or simply make a dash to the top of the Oriental Tower, among others.
Sunrise from Shanghai Tower

If you plan to spend the forthcoming three-day New Year's holiday in the city, there are plenty of options to make it memorable.

The Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism has listed a health run, exhibitions, concerts, and culture and art festivals for people of all ages.

New Year's traditions include a fitness run at the Oriental Pearl TV Tower and a ukulele concert at Shanghai Tower.

A climbing competition will take place at Sheshan Hill National Tourist Resort. Those who remain at home will be able to enjoy the holiday spirit via livestreaming.

The staging of interactive cultural activities will allow tourists to appreciate the splendour of the local culture.

Sheshan Hill National Tourist Resort

As "climbing high" connotes growth and new accomplishments in Chinese culture, doing so is a customary New Year activity.

Also, a folk culture and art festival in Sijing Ancient Town of Songjiang District will feature performances of traditional Chinese opera, gong and drum music, and shadow plays.

Shopping malls are decked out in brilliant and vibrant cartoon graphics to celebrate the coming Year of the Rabbit. An art installation with the cartoon rabbit Namito by a local artist will be unveiled at Raffles City on the Bund.

Citizens will be invited to take part in treasure-hunting and badge-collecting activities with a "rabbit's new face treasure map" during a "rabbit hunt" that will run through the New Year holiday and Spring Festival in three interactive zones inside the shopping center. Limited edition beauty products by Maybelline New York and Namito will be available.

An art installation with the cartoon rabbit Namito by a local artist will be unveiled at Raffles City on the Bund.

Health run

Date: 9am, January 1

Venue: Oriental Pearl TV Tower

Address: 1 Century Avenue

Concert

Date: 6:30am, January 1

Venue: Shanghai Tower

Address: 501 Yincheng Rd M.

Ascending activity

Date: 8am, January 1

Venue: Sheshan Hill National Tourist Resort

Address: 9258 Waiqingsong Highway

"Rabbit hunt" run

Date: 10am-10pm, December 28 to February 14

Venue: Raffles on the North Bund

Address: 999 Daming Rd E.

虹口区东大名路999号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Songjiang
Oriental Pearl TV Tower
Shanghai Tower
