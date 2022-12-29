Convenience store chain fined for sale of substandard facial masks

The Shanghai branch of convenience store chain Lawson has been fined more than 60,000 yuan (US$8,604) for sales of substandard masks.

The Shanghai branch of convenience store chain Lawson has been fined more than 60,000 yuan (US$8,604) for sales of substandard masks.

The filtration efficiency of the masks failed to meet what their packages indicated, the State Administration for Market Regulation stated on Thursday.

In total, 2,400 packs of substandard masks were involved and 2,170 had been sold when the problem was uncovered.

The company was fined 64,320 yuan and 34,642 yuan of illegal gains were confiscated early this month.