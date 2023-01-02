﻿
Nanjing Rd's famous landmark hosts a monthlong nianhuo festival

Shanghai First Foodhall held a nianhuo festival over the New Year's vacation, showcasing the city's intangible cultural legacy.
Ti Gong

The neoclassical-style building was lit up on Sunday night.

Visit a time-honored food shop on Shanghai's famous Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall in Huangpu District has been an allure to taste intangible cultural heritages as well as scrumptious nianhuo (New Year's products) delicacies.

During the New Year's holiday, a nianhuo festival began at Shanghai First Foodhall, one of the oldest and most renowned food shops on the street. It also marked the beginning of numerous activities showcasing the city's intangible cultural heritage.

The grocery shop is filled with the memories of generations and draws both locals from Shanghai who come to buy Spring Festival goods and visitors from other parts of China who come to taste the real flavor of Shanghai.

The construction of the building that houses the store began 100 years ago. Charles Henry Gonda, a well-known Hungarian architect, was responsible for creating the neoclassical architecture.

To commemorate its 100th birthday, the structure at 720 Nanjing Rd E. was illuminated on Sunday night.

Ti Gong

The nianhuo festival

The nianhuo festival gives people the chance to celebrate the Lunar New Year with a haipai (Shanghai-style) flavor, a variety of festival-related folk customs and cultures, and intangible cultural heritage techniques.

At the store, there is a display of Suzhou embroidery, and locals and visitors are welcome to try their hand at the craft.

Additionally, Maqiao lion dances will be performed.

The festival brings together many nianhuo specialties, including nianyefan, or the cuisine served at Chinese New Year's Eve dinner banquets.

According to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, the store is the focal point of a number of Spring Festival traditional folk culture and custom activities. It will end on February 5.

Ti Gong

A Suzhou embroidery expert exhibits the craft.

A lantern festival at Luodian Ancient Town in Baoshan District, which showcases the municipality-level intangible cultural heritage of Luodian colorful lanterns, and a garden party at Guyi Garden, Shanghai's first intangible cultural heritage-themed park, which includes a lantern display with Chinese Lunar New Year elements, are also part of the experiences.

According to the authorities, activities related to intangible cultural assets will also take place at The INLET in Hongkou District and Columbia Circle in Changning District.

Ti Gong

Info of the nianhuo festival:

Date: 10am-10pm, through February 5

Venue: Shanghai First Foodhall

Address: 720 Nanjing Rd E.

上海第一食品商店, 南京东路720号

