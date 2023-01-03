Construction on at full tilt in Shanghai's landmark Xujiahui area

Construction is on in full swing in the landmark Xujiahui area to upgrade one of Shanghai's major shopping hubs with a new skyscraper, skywalks and sports facilities.

Ti Gong

The main structure for the Xujiahui center project, which includes the 370-meter T2 tower on Hongqiao Road – the tallest structure in Puxi – has been completed.



When completed in 2024, the 70-story T2 tower will be the fifth tallest building in the city after the 632-meter Shanghai Tower, 492-meter Shanghai World Financial Center, 468-meter Oriental Pearl TV Tower and 420.5-meter Jin Mao Tower, all in Pudong's Lujiazui area.

The project, to cover a total construction area of 800,000 square meters, will include two office buildings, a luxury hotel and shopping complexes.

It will be a key part of the "Great Xujiahui" area, which aims to become a major tourism, commercial and culture attraction in downtown Shanghai.

The next phases of the Xujiahui Skywalk project will be launched soon to create a convenient pedestrian network and "urban balconies."

The first two phases of the skywalk have been completed to connect the popular malls in the shopping hub.

The once inconvenient pedestrian path between the scattered shopping malls has impeded the commercial development of the area, which is undergoing a major facelift and upgrade to restore its popularity, the Xuhui District government said.

The Xujiahui commercial zone was established in 1992, one of eight in the city. Business boomed between 1999 and 2008, but sales have been falling since 2009 due to growth in the online shopping industry.

Local authorities then launched the skywalk project to integrate commercial resources. Shoppers once had to cross multiple busy roads to reach different malls.