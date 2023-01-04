﻿
Spring Festival agricultural fair set to kick off online

A weeklong annual agricultural fair will kick off online on Friday, with abundant supplies for people to choose from as they prepare for the upcoming Spring Festival.
It is time for Spring Festival preparations.

A weeklong annual agricultural fair will kick off online on Friday, with abundant supplies for local residents to choose from, according to Shanghai agricultural officials.

The fair will feature more than 200 companies and farmers, selling a wide range of agricultural products, including high-quality rice, vegetables, fruits, meats as well as seafood and flowers.

The fair can be accessed through Shanghai's online agricultural product service platform, "yumizhixiang" (or "land of fish and rice"). Residents can search "Fish and Rice Country" on WeChat or download the "yumizhixiang" app to purchase products, many of which will be available on discount.

As one of the highlights, some time-honored brands, such as Taikang Food, have also joined this year's fair and will bring their featured products.

Along with the brand-name products, this year's products come from all over China.

About 45 quality companies from Zhejiang and Guangdong provinces with their 400-plus products, such as tea and pre-made dishes, will be present at the fair.

Residents can also buy about 280 products of geographical indication, like camellia oil and dried bamboo shoots, from Sanming in Fujian Province and Lu'an in Anhui Province, respectively.

As one of the local residents' favorite fruits, superior strawberries will also be available at the fair.

People who plan to take a countryside tour during the week-long Spring Festival holiday can also book tourism services such as village home-stay as well as teahouse and restaurant visits on the platform.

This year's Chinese Lunar New Year falls on January 22.

Source: SHINE
