﻿
News / Metro

Free PCR tests stopped with new procedures required for testing

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:45 UTC+8, 2023-01-10       0
With free PCR tests no longer offered, new requirements are needed for testing, with the number of of residents taking tests significantly reduced.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:45 UTC+8, 2023-01-10       0
Free PCR tests stopped with new procedures required for testing
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A woman takes PCR test in Jing'an District.

As Shanghai stops offering free nucleic acid testing services from Sunday, how can we still take the test?

To take the test at testing kiosks in Shanghai, people need to scan a code for payment via Alipay or WeChat, or by cash. An individual single-tube test costs 16 yuan (US$2.36) now.

Then they need to have their Suishenma, Shanghai's health code, scanned for the test. The nucleic acid test code, which was introduced in April, has been terminated.

The number of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test takers has significantly dropped following the change and relaxed COVID management policy.

At a testing kiosk on Xinsong Road in Minhang District, the number of takers there decreased to seven per hour from 50 on Sunday, a staffer surnamed Zhang said.

Free PCR tests stopped with new procedures required for testing
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The PCR test tubes collected in one hour at a kiosk in Jing'an District on Tuesday afternoon.

Among visitors, one said he needed to take an exam the second day, which requires a negative PCR report.

Some said they just wanted to check whether they were infected with COVID-19.

"I take careful precautions and haven't been infected so far, so I take PCR test regularly for confirmation," said a resident surnamed Gong.

A resident surnamed Shi, a nurse in Shanghai, said she needs to have negative PCR report within 48 hours when visiting homes of seniors.

Staff at another kiosk at the intersection of Changping Road and Jiangning Road in Jing'an District said the number of people taking PCR tests there used to be over 1,000 a day when free service was offered. The number has now dropped to three people an hour.

Each district has publicized their list of PCR sampling sites along with their opening hours on Suishenban, the city government's public service platform.

The PCR testing required at local hospitals for diagnosis can be paid through medical insurance.

Free PCR tests stopped with new procedures required for testing

People can find accessible PCR sampling sites on Suishenban.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Minhang
Alipay
Alibaba
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     