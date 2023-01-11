﻿
New session of Shanghai People's Congress opens

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  12:51 UTC+8, 2023-01-11       0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng delivered the government work report at the opening of the first session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress.
Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng presents the government work report at the opening plenary of the first session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress.

The first session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress (SPC) opened on Wednesday.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng presented the government work report at the opening plenary.

Gong said the city's annual economic growth target was set at 5.5 percent this year, while the public budget will be raised by 5.5 percent.

The SPC is the city's legislature.

The session will elect Shanghai's political leaders, including the city's mayor, vice mayors, as well as directors of the discipline inspection and supervision commission, the Shanghai High People's Court, and the Shanghai People's Procuratorate.

SPC deputies will make suggestions to the government on policies as well as legislative proposals.

The newly selected city mayor will hold a press conference when the session closes on Sunday.

Dong Jun / SHINE

SPC deputies deliberate on the government's work report.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
