Domestically built magnetocardiography available at local hospital

China's first domestically developed magnetocardiography is being used at Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital.

Cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death in the country. Clinical experts and scientists have been concerned about how to identify risk and make accurate and timely diagnoses.

Coronary arteriography, CT scanning and MRI are standard tests for cardiovascular disease.

"The magnetic field generated by electrical activity in the heart is measured using the MCG technique. Because of its benefits, it is gaining popularity," said Dr Shen Chengxing, director of the cardiology department at Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital.

"It is used for coronary disease diagnosis, treatment evaluation, and as a quick-assist device to help identify whether the patient's chest pain is caused by the heart in order to streamline emergency department judgment."

"CT and arteriography can usually detect abnormalities in large vessels but cannot detect coronary microcirculation diseases, which can cause chest pain, poor heart function and other heart problems. MCG fills in the blanks and can be used to diagnose and treat microcirculation diseases."

Doctors say MCG is a good option for people who cannot have radiation or are sensitive to contrast agents.