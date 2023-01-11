Where can you get an English PCR test report?

Expats can access Suishenban, the local government's public service platform, via the WeChat mini-program, Alipay, or its app for information on English-language PCR test reports.

Where to get an English-language polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test report?



Visit Suishenban, the city government's public service platform, via WeChat mini-program, Alipay, or its app for relevant information and details.

On the platform, PCR sample collection locations where English test reports can be issued have been listed along with inquiry hotline numbers.

On the platform, there are maps that provide access to the business time and location.

While the list is continuously updated, it is nevertheless advised that visitors call in advance before visiting.

In Shanghai, a single-tube test costs 16 yuan (US$2.33).

The cost of the PCR tests required at hospitals for diagnosis is covered by medical insurance.