Where can you get an English PCR test report?

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:00 UTC+8, 2023-01-11
Expats can access Suishenban, the local government's public service platform, via the WeChat mini-program, Alipay, or its app for information on English-language PCR test reports.
Where to get an English-language polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test report?

Visit Suishenban, the city government's public service platform, via WeChat mini-program, Alipay, or its app for relevant information and details.

On the platform, PCR sample collection locations where English test reports can be issued have been listed along with inquiry hotline numbers.

Where can you get an English PCR test report?

Suishenban, the city government's public service platform, can be accessed via the WeChat mini program, Alipay, or its app.

Where can you get an English PCR test report?

Click here to check out the full list of PCR sample collection sites.

Where can you get an English PCR test report?

PCR sample collecting sites that can offer English test reports have inquiry hotlines, but the information is only available in Chinese.

On the platform, there are maps that provide access to the business time and location.

While the list is continuously updated, it is nevertheless advised that visitors call in advance before visiting.

In Shanghai, a single-tube test costs 16 yuan (US$2.33).

The cost of the PCR tests required at hospitals for diagnosis is covered by medical insurance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Follow Us

