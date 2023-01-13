Call to supervise new types of entertainment venues

Political advisers have urged relevant departments to regulate new entertainment venues like live-action role-playing games and room escapes.

In recent years, new types of entertainment venues have sprung up with live-action role-playing games and room escapes, which are very popular among young people.

But these new places are unlike other entertainment spots as they don't fall under the purview of the existing entertainment laws or rules.

Ten local political advisers made a joint proposal to call on relevant departments to pay attention to these problems and supervise them for administrative permission and regulation.