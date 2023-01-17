A relaxing stroll in the city may be just a block away

Shanghai's cultural and tourist authorities have listed 50 "excellent spots close to home" good for leisurely strolls and exercising.

What are the ideal spots close to home for a leisurely stroll and exercise?



On Tuesday, Shanghai's cultural and tourist authorities presented a list of 50 recommended "great places close to home."

For the third straight year, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism has selected the city's "great places close to home." In the past two years, a total of 200 related books have been published.

They are small but beautiful locations, easily accessible, embody haipai (Shanghai-style) features, and reflect the "in-depth, slow travel, and laid-back lifestyle" concept, the administration said.

These include pocket parks, historical blocks, strolling trails along Suzhou Creek, cultural venues, and innovation parks, the administration said.

The administration said that they provide a glimpse into the city's enchanting natural landscape, lush foliage, culture and history, urban renewal progress, and innovation and creativity.



On the list are the century-old shikumen (stone-gate) neighbourhood of Zhangyuan in Jing'an District, the artsy commercial area of MIFA 1862 in the Pudong New Area, and the innovation park of Bridge 8 in Huangpu District.

In addition, there is "Starry Sky," the city's largest "sponge park" in the Pudong New Area, Pengpu Siji Park and Jing'an Innovation Galaxy in Jing'an District, Leshan Greenland and Hengshan Garden in Xuhui District, Gubei Golden Street and Yuyuan Market in Changning District, Wanli Park and Tian An 1000 Trees, a reminder of the ancient Hanging Gardens of Babylon, along Shanghai's iconic Suzhou Creek in Putuo District.

The list also includes the Jiading Museum in Jiading District, the Fangsong Sports Park in Songjiang District, and the Jiangnan No. 1 Tea House in Qingpu District.

