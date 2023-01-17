﻿
News / Metro

A relaxing stroll in the city may be just a block away

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:51 UTC+8, 2023-01-17       0
Shanghai's cultural and tourist authorities have listed 50 "excellent spots close to home" good for leisurely strolls and exercising.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:51 UTC+8, 2023-01-17       0
A relaxing stroll in the city may be just a block away
Ti Gong

MIFA 1862 at 1777 Binjiang Avenue in the Pudong New Area

What are the ideal spots close to home for a leisurely stroll and exercise?

On Tuesday, Shanghai's cultural and tourist authorities presented a list of 50 recommended "great places close to home."

For the third straight year, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism has selected the city's "great places close to home." In the past two years, a total of 200 related books have been published.

They are small but beautiful locations, easily accessible, embody haipai (Shanghai-style) features, and reflect the "in-depth, slow travel, and laid-back lifestyle" concept, the administration said.

These include pocket parks, historical blocks, strolling trails along Suzhou Creek, cultural venues, and innovation parks, the administration said.

A relaxing stroll in the city may be just a block away
Ti Gong

Bridge 8 at 436 Jumen Road

The administration said that they provide a glimpse into the city's enchanting natural landscape, lush foliage, culture and history, urban renewal progress, and innovation and creativity.

On the list are the century-old shikumen (stone-gate) neighbourhood of Zhangyuan in Jing'an District, the artsy commercial area of MIFA 1862 in the Pudong New Area, and the innovation park of Bridge 8 in Huangpu District.

In addition, there is "Starry Sky," the city's largest "sponge park" in the Pudong New Area, Pengpu Siji Park and Jing'an Innovation Galaxy in Jing'an District, Leshan Greenland and Hengshan Garden in Xuhui District, Gubei Golden Street and Yuyuan Market in Changning District, Wanli Park and Tian An 1000 Trees, a reminder of the ancient Hanging Gardens of Babylon, along Shanghai's iconic Suzhou Creek in Putuo District.

The list also includes the Jiading Museum in Jiading District, the Fangsong Sports Park in Songjiang District, and the Jiangnan No. 1 Tea House in Qingpu District.

A relaxing stroll in the city may be just a block away
Ti Gong

"Starry Sky" at Lane 300 Lingang Avenue

A relaxing stroll in the city may be just a block away
Ti Gong

Jiangnan No.1 Tea House in Qingpu District at 208 Beida Street

A relaxing stroll in the city may be just a block away
Ti Gong

Jing'an Innovation Galaxy at 210 Wenshui Road

A relaxing stroll in the city may be just a block away
Ti Gong

Tian An 1000 Trees at 600 Moganshan Road in Putuo District

A relaxing stroll in the city may be just a block away
Ti Gong

Zhangyuan Fengshengli at 303 Maoming Rd N.

A relaxing stroll in the city may be just a block away
Ti Gong

Hengshan Garden at the intersection of Hengshan Road and Jianguo Rd W.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Greenland
Changning
Songjiang
Xuhui
Huangpu
Pudong
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     