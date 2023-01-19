﻿
Dazzling landscape lights to welcome Year of the Rabbit

Landscape lights will be switched on from Friday through January 27 in Shanghai to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit but there will be no light show or countdown activity.
Ti Gong

A night view of the Huangpu River

Landscape lights will be switched on from Friday through January 27, through the Spring Festival holiday, in Shanghai to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, the city's greenery and public sanitation bureau announced on Thursday.

Both banks of the Huangpu River, Suzhou Creek, and core areas of downtown Shanghai and Five New Cities will be illuminated, creating a festive atmosphere.

Landscape lights will be turned on between 6pm and 11pm on Friday, 6pm and 12:15am on Saturday, and 6pm and 11pm on the remaining days on the Bund, North Bund and central Lujiazui areas, according to the bureau.

However, there will be no light show or countdown activity in these areas, according to the bureau.

Ti Gong

A night view of the Bund along the Huangpu River

Ti Gong

Yuyuan Garden

Ti Gong

A night view of Taipingqiao Park in Huangpu District

Ti Gong

Illuminated buildings along the Huangpu River

Ti Gong

The Wujiaochang area in Yangpu District

Ti Gong

The Yuanxiang Lake area in suburban Jiading District

Ti Gong

A lantern show in Minhang District

Ti Gong

Lanterns at Yuyuan Garden

Ti Gong

Huaihai Rd M.

Ti Gong

Nanhui New City

