﻿
News / Metro

Students enjoy Chinese New Year festivities on campus

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  17:29 UTC+8, 2023-01-21       0
Universities in Shanghai have arranged plenty of activities to ensure students who remain on campus can enjoy the Spring Festival away from home.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  17:29 UTC+8, 2023-01-21       0

Universities in Shanghai have arranged plenty of activities to ensure students who remain on campus can enjoy the Spring Festival away from home.

At Shanghai University, more than 70 international students joined a lecture about the Year of the Rabbit either online or offline. They also experienced paper cutting and Chinese calligraphy to welcome the coming of the Chinese New Year.

Students enjoy Chinese New Year festivities on campus
Ti Gong

East China University of Science and Technology organize activities for students remaining on campus to celebrate the Spring Festival.

East China University of Science and Technology gathered students to write chunlian (春联), or Spring Festival couplets, practice paper-cutting, make lanterns and have nianyefan (年夜饭), or a Chinese New Year's Eve feast with festive food such as jiaozi (饺子 dumplings), tangyuan (汤圆 glutinous rice balls with sweet or salty fillings), babaofan (八宝饭 steamed sweetened glutinous rice with eight distinct ingredients) and chunjuan (春卷 a thin sheet of dough, rolled, stuffed and fried).

Snacks such as White Rabbit candies, sunflower seeds, chocolate and cookies were given out to students, along with New Year's couplets and ornaments with elements of the Rabbit.

The dorm buildings and canteens have been decorated with couplets as well as lanterns and ornaments shaped like rabbits.

From the Chinese New Year's Eve to the third day of the lunar year, students can enjoy free meals with specially designed coupons.

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Students remaining at Shanghai Polytechnic University during the Spring Festival holiday enjoy fesitve food.

Shanghai Polytechnic University has also been decorated with festive ornaments. University president Xie Qinghua led other officials to greet students remaining on campus, including 35 international students, and have an early nianyefan with them on Thursday. The party also featured games such as lantern riddles and lucky draws.

Primov Mukhammad, a business major from Uzbekistan, said he was happy to attend the event. It enabled him to enjoy the charm of traditional Chinese culture and made him feel at home. He is to graduate this year and it is the last time he will celebrate the Spring Festival at the university.

7 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • International students with their gifts

  • International students at East China Normal University try out traditional ways to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

East China Normal University's Global Education Center has also held many traditional activities, such as writing Spring Festival couplets, guessing lantern riddles, playing chess, preparing Chinese knots, and making dumplings.

These activities attracted more than 100 international students from over 30 countries and regions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     