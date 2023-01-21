Students enjoy Chinese New Year festivities on campus

Universities in Shanghai have arranged plenty of activities to ensure students who remain on campus can enjoy the Spring Festival away from home.

Universities in Shanghai have arranged plenty of activities to ensure students who remain on campus can enjoy the Spring Festival away from home.

At Shanghai University, more than 70 international students joined a lecture about the Year of the Rabbit either online or offline. They also experienced paper cutting and Chinese calligraphy to welcome the coming of the Chinese New Year.

East China University of Science and Technology gathered students to write chunlian (春联), or Spring Festival couplets, practice paper-cutting, make lanterns and have nianyefan (年夜饭), or a Chinese New Year's Eve feast with festive food such as jiaozi (饺子 dumplings), tangyuan (汤圆 glutinous rice balls with sweet or salty fillings), babaofan (八宝饭 steamed sweetened glutinous rice with eight distinct ingredients) and chunjuan (春卷 a thin sheet of dough, rolled, stuffed and fried).

Snacks such as White Rabbit candies, sunflower seeds, chocolate and cookies were given out to students, along with New Year's couplets and ornaments with elements of the Rabbit.

The dorm buildings and canteens have been decorated with couplets as well as lanterns and ornaments shaped like rabbits.

From the Chinese New Year's Eve to the third day of the lunar year, students can enjoy free meals with specially designed coupons.

Students remaining at Shanghai Polytechnic University during the Spring Festival holiday enjoy fesitve food.

Shanghai Polytechnic University has also been decorated with festive ornaments. University president Xie Qinghua led other officials to greet students remaining on campus, including 35 international students, and have an early nianyefan with them on Thursday. The party also featured games such as lantern riddles and lucky draws.

Primov Mukhammad, a business major from Uzbekistan, said he was happy to attend the event. It enabled him to enjoy the charm of traditional Chinese culture and made him feel at home. He is to graduate this year and it is the last time he will celebrate the Spring Festival at the university.

International students with their gifts











International students at East China Normal University try out traditional ways to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

East China Normal University's Global Education Center has also held many traditional activities, such as writing Spring Festival couplets, guessing lantern riddles, playing chess, preparing Chinese knots, and making dumplings.

These activities attracted more than 100 international students from over 30 countries and regions.