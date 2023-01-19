﻿
News / Metro

Busy station as people start heading home for the holiday

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:11 UTC+8, 2023-01-19       0
Thursday was the busiest day of the chunyun, or Spring Festival travel rush, this year, with Shanghai expected to send and receive 475,000 people.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:11 UTC+8, 2023-01-19       0

Shanghai's railway stations are bustling with people returning home for the Spring Festival.

Thursday was the busiest day of the chunyun, or Spring Festival travel rush, this year.

The railway stations in Shanghai are expected to send and receive 475,000 people, the majority of whom are racing to reunite with their loved ones with gifts and love.

This is the first year of travel since the COVID-19 restrictions were downgraded. Some people will be celebrating the new year with their families for the first time in three years.

Shanghai Daily spoke with some of the travellers, including children, parents, and boyfriends and girlfriends. They shared their homecoming experiences and hopes for the new year.

The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22.

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei and Zhu Yuting. Edited by Zhong Youyang.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     