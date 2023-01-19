Busy station as people start heading home for the holiday

Thursday was the busiest day of the chunyun, or Spring Festival travel rush, this year, with Shanghai expected to send and receive 475,000 people.

Shanghai's railway stations are bustling with people returning home for the Spring Festival.

The railway stations in Shanghai are expected to send and receive 475,000 people, the majority of whom are racing to reunite with their loved ones with gifts and love.

This is the first year of travel since the COVID-19 restrictions were downgraded. Some people will be celebrating the new year with their families for the first time in three years.

Shanghai Daily spoke with some of the travellers, including children, parents, and boyfriends and girlfriends. They shared their homecoming experiences and hopes for the new year.

The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22.