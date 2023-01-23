﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai performance market booms during Spring Festival

With 602 performances in Shanghai, box offices are showing significant growth, earning 10.26 million yuan so far, a 42 percent increase from last year.
Shanghai's performance market is showing strong growth during the ongoing Spring Festival holiday, despite the continuous rainy weather, the city's culture and tourism bureau said on Monday.

A total of 602 performances are scheduled in the city during the holiday, up 32 percent from the same period last year, and the box office has hit 10.26 million yuan (US$1.52 million) so far, surging 42 percent, according to the bureau.

These performances include traditional Chinese opera, dances, talk shows, children's drama, musicals, acrobatics and circuses.

Some are held at tourist attractions like Shanghai Disney Resort and Shanghai Wild Animal Park.

In the first three days of the holiday, the city recorded 4.41 tourist visits.

The figure for Monday was 1.508 million, down 14.39 percent from the same period last year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

