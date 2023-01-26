﻿
News / Metro

People head back as Spring Festival break nearly over

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:07 UTC+8, 2023-01-26       0
With the Spring Festival break coming to an end on Friday, there has been an increase in incoming train passengers to Shanghai.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:07 UTC+8, 2023-01-26       0

With the weeklong Spring Festival break ending on Friday, the local railway stations are reporting a surge in passenger numbers.

The number of passengers travelling by train in the Yangtze River Delta region has been high, with approximately 1.73 million people travelling in the region on Thursday, the highest recorded during the holiday.

According to the rail authorities, about 440,000 passengers are scheduled to arrive in Shanghai by train on Thursday, with some people also taking advantage of the last two days of the holiday to travel in neighbouring regions.

To deal with the crowd, railway station authorities have arranged for extra manpower to guide passengers and improve management.

The Shanghai Metro authorities have also made extensive preparations. Extra trains will be arranged to ensure timely and efficient transportation.

Traffic authorities have also made arrangements to deal with the jump in vehicles returning to Shanghai.

The police said there was a traffic jam on the Yangtze River Bridge and the tunnel section of the G40 expressway. From Wednesday to Friday, over 80,000 vehicles are estimated to drive into the city every day, increasing traffic volume, particularly between 2pm and 10pm. To avoid the jams, the police have advised residents to plan their trips better.

Chongming police have assigned 100 extra officers to patrol and respond quickly in the event of an accident.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     