﻿
News / Metro

Tourism market shows massive growth over the Spring Festival holiday

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:11 UTC+8, 2023-01-27       0
This Spring Festival marked a rebound of the tourist industry with travel orders surpassing 400 percent. Both domestic and international bookings surged over the holidays.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:11 UTC+8, 2023-01-27       0
Tourism market shows massive growth over the Spring Festival holiday
Ti Gong

Dragon and lion dances for tourists in Qingdao, Shandong Province over the holiday.

The tourism market witnessed a robust recovery over the seven-day Spring Festival holiday, with tourists thronging to domestic destinations, while Southeast Asian countries were favorite overseas options among Chinese travelers, according to travel operators in the nation.

Following the downgrading of China's management of COVID-19, travel orders hit a peak and surged over 400 percent during this year's holiday compared with last year, Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com said.

Bookings of outbound tour products soared 640 percent, with Southeast Asian countries favored due to rich tourism resources and friendly COVID management policies for Chinese tourists, it said.

Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Chiang Mai, Manila and Bali attracted the largest number of Chinese travelers among all overseas destinations during the holiday, based on the statistics of the travel operator.

Air ticket bookings to Bali surged 300 percent during the holiday from the same period last year.

"Compared with popular domestic beach resorts, the cost to Southeast Asian countries is almost the same or even lower during the holiday," said a traveler surnamed Shen who came to Bali during the holiday. "Of course, long-time desire for an overseas trip is also part of the reason behind the journey."

Inter-provincial hotel bookings accounted for nearly 70 percent of all hospitality orders, surpassing that of 2019.

Bookings of admissions for domestic tourist attractions soared 320 percent from last year, with ancient cities like Xi'an, Suzhou, Yangzhou, Luoyang and Kaifeng overcrowded by tourists.

Lantern and temple fairs, and light shows were popular leisure options during the holiday.

Turning to Shanghai, Shanghai Disney Resort, Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, Yuyuan Garden, Shanghai Zoo and Oriental Pearl TV Tower were the most popular tourist attractions in the city based on statistics of Trip.com.

Tourism market shows massive growth over the Spring Festival holiday
Ti Gong

A market in Ji'an City, Jiangxi Province, attracts big crowds during the holiday.

Chinese travel services and social networking website Mafengwo said long-distance trips gained popularity over the holiday, posing a surge of 285 percent from last year.

Warm destinations like Yunnan, Guangdong and Hainan provinces were top options, and activities with traditional folk flavors, festival-related events such as lantern fairs were popular among young people.

Beijing, Xishuangbanna, Sanya, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Xiamen, Chongqing, Dali and Xi'an were the most popular domestic destinations based on statistics, it said.

Bookings of luxury hotels accounted for nearly 50 percent among all hotel orders, and Thailand had the largest number of orders among overseas destinations during the holiday, according to Mafengwo.

"The consumption potential of Chinese tourists is expected to be released rapidly as the robust recovery of the tourism market these days marked a good start for the year," said Shen Jiani, a tourism analyst.

Lvmama, another Shanghai-based online travel operator said residents in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Chengdu and Wuhan were most enthusiastic about travel during the holiday with bookings of long-distance journeys growing nearly 300 percent.

Diversified folk cultural activities across the nation further ignited the tourism market during the holiday, it said.

"I drove my parents to enjoy some intangible cultural heritage activities such as dragon and lion dances, and flower lantern shows in my hometown, which were very impressive," said a tourist surnamed Hu who has been working in Shanghai for years and returned to his hometown Sanming in Fujian Province during the holiday.

Beach resorts represented by Sanya, Xiamen, and Beihai, and destinations featuring a laid-back lifestyle such as Lijiang, Dali and Guilin, were the most popular options among travelers during the holiday, according to Lvmama.

Online travel operator Tongcheng Travel said its bookings of air and train tickets for the holiday surpassed that of 2019, with domestic air ticket bookings surging 129 percent from 2019.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xishuangbanna
Shanghai Zoo
Sanya
Oriental Pearl TV Tower
Shanghai Disney
Yuyuan Garden
Disney
Mafengwo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     