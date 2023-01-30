Special bag to create cultural and mental comfort

The Shanghai Mental Health Center and Shanghai Museum have collaborated on a new handbag, which features traditional Chinese art while encouraging awareness of mental health.

The Shanghai Mental Health Center has teamed up with the Shanghai Museum to jointly design a special bag featuring the beauty of traditional Chinese art with a positive psychological message, the two parties announced on Monday.

It's a canvas mother-child bag, with one big bag and one small handbag.

Ti Gong

One side of the big bag is illustrated with osmanthus branches while one side features slogans from the Shanghai Mental Health Center, which encourage people to have a positive attitude toward life.

Ti Gong

The branch is from a painting by Sun Kehong, a Shanghai-born artist from the Ming dynasty (1368-1644). The painting, which is now a collection of the Shanghai Museum, has various flowers. While China is the home of osmanthus, the flower is also a type of herb known to relieve mental stress with a calming effect, officials said.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The pattern on the bottom of the bag is from Da Ke Ding, an almost 3,000-year-old bronze tripod, and one of the centerpieces of the Shanghai Museum.

Ti Gong

The small handbag is illustrated with "No. 600 Wanping Road S.," the address of the mental health center, which is famous among local residents. The two bags can be used together or separately.

Officials from the two parties said they hope the bag will raise public awareness of mental health and encourage people to be optimistic.

Where to buy

The bag is now available on the online store of the Shanghai Museum. The price is 148 yuan (US$22).