Doctors warn against ignoring retinal detachment symptoms

Ti Gong

Doctors at Shanghai Yida Hospital said they had an emergency case of retinal detachment over the Spring Festival break.

The 30-year-old woman had severe myopia and had been exposed to screens for an extended period of time. She suddenly spotted a black shadow in her right eye, which grew in size.

On Friday, she went to Yida Hospital, where physicians confirmed that she had a retinal detachment that required surgery. If the treatment was delayed, she would face the prospect of an irreparable visual loss.

The patient underwent a 2-hour surgery the next day.

The post-surgery assessment confirmed that the retina had been repaired, the patient's vision was improving, and she was recovering well.

According to Dr Chen Chaoli, many patients with retinal detachment are unaware of their condition and only come to the hospital after seeing a black shadow.

The condition is most common in the elderly, people with severe myopia, and people who have been exposed to screens for an extended period of time.

Retinal detachment is a common "vision killer," causing serious vision loss and perhaps blindness.

"Age, family history, eye damage, severe myopia and other eye problems can all cause retinal detachment. Diabetes and hypertension patients are also at a higher risk," she said.

Doctors say that retinal detachment can be prevented and kept under control. People who are at high risk should get regular eye exams and call the hospital if they start to feel sick.