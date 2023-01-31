UN exhibition highlights global aid to Holocaust survivors

A United Nations exhibition about the global aid and relief to survivors of the Holocaust during World War II was launched at the Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum on Monday.

The exhibition, titled "After the Holocaust: Displaced Persons and Displaced Persons Camps," is co-hosted by the UN and the Hongkou District museum.



It provides a review of the history of the United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration (UNRRA) and its aid and relief to Holocaust survivors during and after WWII, which shows the most extensive coordinated international cooperation.

"The stories and history in this exhibition illuminate hope, dignity, humanity and the common values we share as a global society to help people in need," said Vanno Noupech, the China representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), known as the UN Refugee Agency.

The tour exhibition was held at the UN headquarters, the Vienna International Centre and the US Stockton University in 2022.

Its first leg in China is being held at the museum in Shanghai to commemorate the history of about 20,000 Jewish people who once took refuge in the city to flee Nazi persecution during WWII.

"Thanks to the Chinese authorities, including the Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum and Hongkou District, the story of 20,000 Jews who found refuge in this city, is well documented and is part of the educational efforts encouraged by the UN General Assembly," said Ravit Baer, the Israeli Consul General in Shanghai.

"Yet, as first-hand memory and testimony fades, our common responsibility as diplomats is to ensure that the lessons of the Holocaust are transferred to the next generations," she added.

Chen Jian, curator of the museum, said Shanghai was closely connected with the world when rescuing and aiding the Jewish refugees.

"The period of history has actively interpreted the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind," he pointed out.

The Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust was also held at the opening ceremony of the exhibition on Monday.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through March 10, 9am–7pm except Monday



Admission of exhibition: Free

Site: Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum

上海犹太难民纪念馆

Address: 62 Changyang Road, Hongkou District

长阳路62号