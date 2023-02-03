﻿
News / Metro

A concert with a difference: touching the hearts of autistic children

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:34 UTC+8, 2023-02-03       0
Musicians and autistic children from Angel Music Salon put up a quintet performance and dances at Shanghai Tower.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:34 UTC+8, 2023-02-03       0
A concert with a difference: touching the hearts of autistic children
Ti Gong

String music is performed at the special show.

Charity foundations in Shanghai turned to music to open the hearts of autistic children.

Musicians and autistic kids from Angel Music Salon put on a special show on Thursday at Shanghai Tower. It included a quintet and dances.

The salon was started by philanthropist Cao Xiaoxia and her 98-year-old father, renowned conductor Cao Peng, to give young people a place to express themselves musically and build their self-esteem.

The salon has assisted hundreds of children with autism over the past 10 years and was awarded by the Shanghai Charity Foundation.

A concert with a difference: touching the hearts of autistic children
Ti Gong

Pianist Kong Xiangdong at the event

Cao was motivated to start a project to assist autistic children at her father's music center, the Shanghai Caopeng Music Center, about 13 years ago after reading an article about treating autism through music.

This led to the creation of the Angel Music Salon, where children are taught to play musical instruments, dance and perform. Some of them have given shows abroad after joining the City Young Symphony Orchestra.

Donations were also collected at the concert.

The event was co-hosted by the Shanghai Cao Peng Charity Foundation and the Xia Zheng Nong National Culture Education Development Foundation.

According to Xia Yanru of the Xia Zheng Nong National Culture Education Development Foundation, "love is spread via the power of the music, and it is deeply rooted in everyone's heart and warms the city."

A concert with a difference: touching the hearts of autistic children
Ti Gong

Dance performance at the concert

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Shanghai Tower
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     