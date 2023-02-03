﻿
News / Metro

Nearly extinct Tundra swans flock back to Chongming

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  22:33 UTC+8, 2023-02-03       0
The Chongming Dongtan National Natural Reserve in Shanghai has recorded 2,900 Tundra swans, the most in 20 years.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  22:33 UTC+8, 2023-02-03       0

Shanghai's Chongming Dongtan National Natural Reserve has recorded the presence of 2,900 Tundra swans, a breed that was nearly extinct in the city, the most in the past two decades.

On Thursday, the World Wetland Day, a campaign themed "Restore Wetland Homes" claimed that the number of Tundra swans at Dongtan reached 2,900 this winter, close to the peak in the 1980s.

Nearly extinct Tundra swans flock back to Chongming
Imaginechina
Nearly extinct Tundra swans flock back to Chongming
Imaginechina

Wild birds at Shanghai Chongming Dongtan National Natural Reserve

The campaign was organized in collaboration with the Shanghai Natural History Museum and the Shanghai Academy of Environmental Sciences, which also collaborated for a year to develop the board game "Wetland Survival Rules."

This card game, which teaches players about various types of wetlands and the creatures that inhabit them, was also released on Thursday.

According to Sun Xiaohong with the city's office of ecology and environment, the wetland area in Shanghai is 465,500 hectares, which includes two globally significant wetlands, Chongming Dongtan and the Yangtze River Estuary Chinese Sturgeon Wetland.

Nearly extinct Tundra swans flock back to Chongming
Ti Gong

The board game "Wetland Survival Rules"

The city also has two national nature reserves, two provincial wetlands, two national wetland parks and 13 city-level wetlands.

In the 1980s, around 3,000 Tundra swans spent the winter here. However, due to the invasion of alien species such as Spartina alterniflora in the 1990s, the number of Tundra swans decreased from thousands to hundreds.

At the turn of the century, only a few dozens of Tundra swans visited Dongtan in the winter. And even they vanished for a while.

According to a local government guideline on further strengthening biodiversity protection issued last year, the wetland protection rate in Shanghai will remain above 50 percent by 2025.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Yangtze River
Shanghai Natural History Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     