﻿
News / Metro

Signs of the time! Hearing-impaired set to drive on Shanghai roads

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:12 UTC+8, 2023-02-09       0
Hearing-impaired people will be able to drive on the roads of Shanghai soon as the first batch of six passed a physical examination and are now ready to receive driving training.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:12 UTC+8, 2023-02-09       0
Signs of the time! Hearing-impaired set to drive on Shanghai roads
Ti Gong

Wu Fei, one of the applicants for driving license, receives driving training.

Signs of the time! Hearing-impaired set to drive on Shanghai roads
Ti Gong

Wu takes a vision test at the Jiading District Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital.

Hearing-impaired people will be able to drive on the roads of Shanghai soon as the first batch of six passed a physical examination on Wednesday. They are now ready to receive driving training in suburban Jiading District.

The six disabled had their vision, hearing, and color identification ability assessed with the help of sign language volunteers at the Jiading District Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital and passed these tests.

"The other tests are the same as for normal people, but their hearing test relies on deaf-aid," Jin Weiguo, deputy director of the hospital, said.

Based on driving license application requirements released by the Ministry of Public Security, those with hearing impairment who can identify the direction of sound sources after they wear deaf-aid can apply for driving license for cars, Jin explained.

It will take three months at the earliest for them to finish training and pass related tests to obtain their driving license, according to the Shanghai Disabled Persons' Federation.

Signs of the time! Hearing-impaired set to drive on Shanghai roads
Ti Gong

Wu undergoes hearing tests.

Wu Fei, one of the applicants, became deaf when she was just seven months old, an unwanted side-effect after receiving an antibiotic injection for high fever.

She now works as a mentor of a special class at the Shanghai Institute of Technology.

It takes her two hours for a single trip from her home to the university's suburban Fengxian District campus by public transport, giving birth to the idea of driving to work.

She needs to work at night, which worries her parents, who often drive to pick her up from the campus.

"They are nearly 70, and I don't want to bother them," Wu explained with sign language.

She expressed joy and relief after learning that the disabled can take driving tests as well.

The six disabled will receive training in a driver training school in Jiading's Anting Town, known for its automobile industry.

"I want to drive my parents as well and it has been my dream for years, which may come true soon," Wu said using sign language.

The Shanghai Anting Driving School is Shanghai's first and the only training base for people with hearing problems.

Two coaches with sign language interpretation skills will serve as their teachers.

The screens on the cars for hearing-impaired students are bigger than that of common cars and can be turned around for their convenience.

"We have 206 sign language volunteers who are ready to serve the hearing handicapped who apply for driving license," said Jin Fang, chairperson of the Jiading District Disabled Persons' Federation.

Shanghai has more than 80,000 disabled with hearing impairment, and several hundred of them are eager to drive themselves, per the Shanghai Association of Persons with Hearing Disabilities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Fengxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     