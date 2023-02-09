Renewing driving license made easier for overseas Chinese

Shanghai is making it simpler for Chinese living overseas to extend, change, and renew their driving permits.

Those who are unable to return before the end of the year to submit the required paperwork for renewing driving licenses can permit friends or family in Shanghai to apply for an extension. They must carry their identification certificate and a letter of authorization.

They can request an extension through the "Jiaoguan 122" online platform or the "Jiaoguan 12123" app. Alternatively, they can travel to the vehicle administration's No.2, No.3, and No.4 branches, as well as the traffic police offices in the city, to apply for license renewal, inspection extension, and submit physical examination results.

Furthermore, if a person fails to return on time and renew their driving license before its expiration date, their license may be revoked. In such circumstances, people can complete the paperwork within six months of their return.

Those whose license has expired for more than three years will have to take a driving test.

More detailed information is available on the "Jiaoguan 12123" app.

Those who have an overseas driving license can apply for a Chinese license after they return.

Applicants can visit the city's vehicle administration branches No.1-4 and the Comprehensive Trade Zone Brigade of the Pudong Traffic Police Division to renew the licenses.

They must carry a personal identification certificate, exit-entry records, an international driving license, a standard photo, and proof of physical condition.