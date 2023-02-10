Smart terminals and ChatGPT-style bots expected to be the rage this year

More leading intelligent connected vehicles companies will gather in Xuhui in 2023.

Ti Gong

New intelligent technologies will boom in downtown Shanghai this year, including smart terminals, intelligently connected vehicles and ChatGPT-style bots.

On Wednesday, Xuhui District released a new set of supportive measures to help the smart terminal sector grow.

It will join the metaverse and low carbon industries to become the new pillar industries for Xuhui in the future, said Yu Linwei, deputy director of the district.

"The intelligent terminals, such as wearable devices, are not only about hardware development but also the combination of the digital and substantial economies," Yu told the investment promotion meeting of Xuhui.

Xuhui aims to become the city's artificial intelligence highland. Leading companies in the sector from home and abroad, including Microsoft Research Asia, Huawei, Alibaba, and startups like United Imaging and Yitu, have offices on the West Bund waterfront along the Huangpu River.

Yu said a number of rising AI firms in Xuhui have focused on ChatGPT-style technologies, and some of them have been applied to the medical and educational industries.

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI and backed by Microsoft Corp, gives strikingly human-like responses to user queries.

More leading intelligent connected vehicles companies will gather in Xuhui in 2023, Yu said. BMW's China Research and Development Center and ZEEKR will be based in Xuhui in 2022.