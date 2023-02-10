﻿
News / Metro

Smart terminals and ChatGPT-style bots expected to be the rage this year

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:28 UTC+8, 2023-02-10       0
More leading intelligent connected vehicles companies will gather in Xuhui in 2023.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:28 UTC+8, 2023-02-10       0
Smart terminals and ChatGPT-style bots expected to be the rage this year
Ti Gong

The AI Tower on the West Bund

New intelligent technologies will boom in downtown Shanghai this year, including smart terminals, intelligently connected vehicles and ChatGPT-style bots.

On Wednesday, Xuhui District released a new set of supportive measures to help the smart terminal sector grow.

It will join the metaverse and low carbon industries to become the new pillar industries for Xuhui in the future, said Yu Linwei, deputy director of the district.

"The intelligent terminals, such as wearable devices, are not only about hardware development but also the combination of the digital and substantial economies," Yu told the investment promotion meeting of Xuhui.

Xuhui aims to become the city's artificial intelligence highland. Leading companies in the sector from home and abroad, including Microsoft Research Asia, Huawei, Alibaba, and startups like United Imaging and Yitu, have offices on the West Bund waterfront along the Huangpu River.

Yu said a number of rising AI firms in Xuhui have focused on ChatGPT-style technologies, and some of them have been applied to the medical and educational industries.

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI and backed by Microsoft Corp, gives strikingly human-like responses to user queries.

More leading intelligent connected vehicles companies will gather in Xuhui in 2023, Yu said. BMW's China Research and Development Center and ZEEKR will be based in Xuhui in 2022.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Xuhui
Huangpu
Microsoft
Huawei
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     