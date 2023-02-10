﻿
News / Metro

School buses inspected ahead of new semester

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:57 UTC+8, 2023-02-10       0
With the new school semester beginning on Wednesday, Pudong traffic police have completed their latest round of safety checks on the new area's school buses.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:57 UTC+8, 2023-02-10       0

Traffic police officers in Shanghai's Pudong New Area started a round of inspections on school buses across the area on Friday – ahead of the new semester that will begin on Wednesday.

They carefully checked the appearance, signs, tires, medicine boxes, fire extinguishers, escape ladders as well as other safety facilities of the buses.

School buses inspected ahead of new semester
Zhu Yuting / SHINE

All school buses are equipped with striking "stop" signs to alert other personnel or vehicles.

On Friday morning, over 20 school buses lined up outside the gate of Xiehe Education Shanghai United International School Pudong Campus.

A local traffic police officer, Zhang Bin, boarded each of the buses to check the safety conditions.

"Although the school buses go through inspections every six months, the conditions of the buses are changing," he said.

"So, a thorough check is necessary ahead of each new semester to ensure safety."

School buses inspected ahead of new semester
Zhu Yuting / SHINE

A police officer checks the outer condition of a school bus.

Along with the safety inspection, the police officers also talked to drivers and teachers to raise awareness on safe driving.

The school now has about 1,200 students in total, 10 to 20 percent of whom are expats, according to the school's vice president Cai Bei.

"We have more than 30 buses on different routes," she told Shanghai Daily.

More than 500 students take school buses every day.

School buses inspected ahead of new semester
Ti Gong

A police officer checks the safety facilities inside a school bus.

There are about 800 buses registered in Pudong with more than 1,000 drivers, the largest amount citywide.

"All the school buses are registered and under strict management," said Lu Wei, an official with Pudong traffic police.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     