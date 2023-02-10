Say goodbye to lackluster ID photos and take your own at home

Shanghai citizens can now take their own ID photos at home for a guaranteed great look.

The Pudong Police launched the service allowing ID photos taken by mobile phone at the beginning of January, and it was rolled out across the city in early February.

According to Ji Zheng, head of Pudong Police's household registration section of the population office, data is usually uploaded to the system within 1-2 hours after photos are taken.

Then citizens can go to a police station and submit the necessary documents to complete the process.



How does it work?

1. Search for "上海数码证照中心" on WeChat.







2. Click on "Take Pictures Online," choose the type of photo they need.

3. Watch a "Dos and Don'ts" video.

4. Take and upload photos.

When taking photos, there are some guidelines that must be followed.

Applicants are not allowed to take selfies. They should stand against a white wall or cloth. The five features of the face must be clear and uncovered; no beauty features and special effects of the camera are allowed.