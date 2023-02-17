Metro line, greenbelt among several district projects

Shanghai's west downtown will get a new Metro line and greenbelt in 2023.

Imaginechina

A new Metro line and greenbelt will be built in Shanghai's west downtown in 2023, along with other key construction projects to improve the city's living and business environments.

On Thursday, Putuo District unveiled a new batch of 35 key projects as well as measures to further optimize services for domestic and international investors.

The city-level key projects include Metro Line 20, which will have five stations within Putuo. Construction has started on Line 20's Shanghai West Railway Station, the district government said.

Meanwhile, the Jinguang Greenbelt, covering over 40,000 square meters, equivalent to about six standard football pitches, will be built along Taopu River in Putuo's Jinguang area. It will have an eco-friendly path along the river with art vibes to attract mostly local parents and kids.

Other projects include the renovation of the Wuning Road, a key boulevard connecting Putuo's high-tech office parks, and the Suzhou Creek Riverside Park.

According to the blueprint, the biggest riverside park along Suzhou Creek will be built in the Changfeng area of Putuo.

Imaginechina

The riverside park will have sports and fitness facilities, preserved industrial heritage, cruise ship docks, children's parks, and ecological gardens. It will be 350,000 square meters in size, or around 50 standard football fields.

A Buddhist culture museum and an ancient sutra exhibition hall will be built as part of the Jade Buddha Temple.

A historic structure from 1904 that was formerly a part of the Public School for Chinese will be moved and preserved.

The projects have been made public in an effort to attract investment.

To meet the World Bank's business climate evaluation system, a total of 100 measures related to company registration, administrative services and scientific innovation have been announced.

According to Jiang Dongdong, Party secretary of Putuo, the fiscal revenue of the district rose 10 percent in 2022, ranking it second among downtown districts.

The amount of foreign direct investment rose by 11.5 percent last year, and three new multinational headquarters were established in Putuo, Jiang said.