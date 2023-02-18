﻿
News / Metro

Medication and technology offers hope for breast cancer patients

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  13:11 UTC+8, 2023-02-18       0
Thanks to the development of new technology and new medications, breast cancer is now classed as a chronic disease rather than deadly sentence.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  13:11 UTC+8, 2023-02-18       0

Thanks to the development of new technology and new medications, breast cancer is now classed as a chronic disease, which means the purpose of treatment is to ensure patients' long-time survival, relief of symptoms, and good quality of life.

Even for patients in terminal stages there is still long-term care, local medical experts said.

Breast cancer replaced lung cancer to become the top cancer in the world in 2020, when 2.26 million new cases were reported.

"Breast cancer is also the most prevalent female cancer in China," said Dr Shao Zhimin from Shanghai Cancer Center. "There are 460,000 to 480,000 new breast cancer cases reported in the nation each year now and the patient quantity still keeps rising. The number of new cases is expected to reach half a million in a few years.

"Breast cancer is a complicated disease, which requires more new and innovative treatments. About 25 percent of patients still suffer cancer metastasis or relapse. We are studying how to prolong such patients' life and allow them to survive with tumors like a chronic disease."

Endocrinotherapy is a major treatment for terminal-stage patients, however, many patients are likely to develop drug resistance.

The combination of endocrinotherapy and targeted medicines are offering a new solution.

With the introduction of such new medicines like Ribociclib, patients in the terminal stage or relapse also can enjoy a more than five-year survival, a medical standard for a clinical cure.

"This couldn't be achieved in the past," Shao said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     