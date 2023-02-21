﻿
News / Metro

Stamps ahoy! Sailing Post Office issues new shipping-related products

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  18:18 UTC+8, 2023-02-21       0
To promote the spirit of sailing and shipping culture, the Shanghai Sailing Post Office has released a series of products, including 36 colored postage stamps.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  18:18 UTC+8, 2023-02-21       0

Avid stamp collectors thronged the Shanghai Sailing Post Office on Tuesday morning to postmark newly released postage stamps on a special envelope bearing the image of an ancient Chinese boat.

In order to promote the spirit of sailing and shipping culture, the post office, which is located on the North Bund, has released a series of products, including 36 colored postage stamps.

Stamps ahoy! Sailing Post Office issues new shipping-related products
Ti Gong

Special stamps featuring Chinese ancient boats were unveiled on Tuesday. The one at the top has been issued, the other two will be released over the next two months. A total of 12 will be published within the year.

Each of the postage stamps bears a QR code, a fine image of an ancient Chinese boat as well as postage information of the stamp.

People can read the stories of the boat on the stamp by scanning the code.

Stamps ahoy! Sailing Post Office issues new shipping-related products
Ti Gong

Stamp collectors crowd the Shanghai Sailing Post Office for the newly issued postage products.

Along with the stamps, featuring 50 interesting stories of ancient Chinese boats and ships, a book about China's shipbuilding history was also published on Tuesday.

The book, which took four years to compile, was edited by experts from the China Maritime Museum.

It tells the history of how China's shipbuilding technology and craft came into being and developed from scratch since our ancestors who lived near the water created the "hulu yaozhou," a floating device made from gourd that could be used as a life jacket when people needed to hunt in water.

Stamps ahoy! Sailing Post Office issues new shipping-related products
Zhu Yuting / SHINE

A man collects the newly released postmark.

"I learned the news from my stamp lovers group a few days ago," said a man surnamed Qi, who was postmarking a stack of envelopes on Tuesday.

"I joined the collectors group four years ago, and every time the post office issues new stamps or postmarks, I come to collect them. It is usually twice a month," he told Shanghai Daily.

"And I think it is really nice that by scanning the QR code we can know more about China's sailing history. It attaches more meaning to the postmarks and stamps."

Stamps ahoy! Sailing Post Office issues new shipping-related products
Zhu Yuting / SHINE

A stamp collector pastes a mark on a themed envelope.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
North Bund
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     