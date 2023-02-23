﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai's expo sector ready for key exhibitions

The 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition is scheduled in April and the 1st Shanghai Carbon Neutrality Expo is to be held in June.
The conference and expo industry in Shanghai has been reignited to set forward at full speed this year, with the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition scheduled in April and the 1st Shanghai Carbon Neutrality Expo to be held in June.

The auto show, founded in Shanghai in 1985, was China's first auto exhibition recognized by the Union of International Fairs (UFI), as well as one of the world's most influential Class A auto fairs and the global top 5 auto exhibitions.

This year's Shanghai auto show will cover around 360,000 square meters, featuring strong visual effects with a mix of auto culture and fashion elements.

Shanghai Carbon Neutrality Expo in June will try to establish a more professional, market-oriented, brand-oriented and internationalized resource platform for both the demand side and suppliers in the green low-carbon technology field.

The Shanghai International Exhibition Group now boasts more than 30 internationalized brand exhibitions, five UFI-recognized shows, an annual exhibition of more than 1.5 million square meters, more than 150 overseas exhibition teams annually and five self-organized overseas exhibitions.

"While ensuring a stable recovery of our overseas exhibition work, the group will launch five overseas exhibitions this year, including an international emergency disaster mitigation and rescue exhibition in Indonesia, a consumer goods exhibition in Russia, an Asia rail transit exhibition in Indonesia, a green technology exhibition in Thailand and an Asia dyestuffs exhibition in India," said Zhou Minhao, chief of the Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai.

