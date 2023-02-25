Kids can go on cultural journey to world of Da Vinci

A stand-up comedy tailored for children is being staged at Shanghai Children's Art Theater this weekend, taking the audience of little ones on a cultural journey to the artistic world of Lenoardo Da Vinci.

Luo Yier, founder of the art stand-up comedy, will add humor to knowledge about the Renaissance in the 60-minute show.

Why was it that the genius Da Vinci couldn't finish his paintings? Why did he always have conflicts with his consumers? What happened in the battle between Da Vinci and Michelangelo? All such questions will be addressed during this "Rolling in the World Civilization" performance.

It's the second of the educational stand-up comedy, a joint program between Luo and the theater. Last year, Luo presented another show about Dunhuang, which was so well acclaimed that after the four regular performances, some enterprises made a block booking for another three for their employees and their children.

Xue Wei, director of the programming department at the theater, said they decided to introduce stand-up comedy into its offerings for the first time last year as they found it was both educational, funny and easily accepted by children.

Luo said he had been dedicated in the art stand-up comedy for eight years. Parents would bring their children with them when watching his shows, which inspired him to create comedies for children.

"The shows for children will include more interaction than those for adults, trying to enlighten their interest in art," he said. "I also make modifications for the next performance according to audience' feedback. If children would like to go to the museums or galleries after my show, I've succeeded."

In the "Rolling in the World Civilization" performance, Luo said he also wished children will learn from Da Vinci to keep curious, keep trying and not to be afraid of failure.

Performance info:

Dates: 10:30am, February 25, 26



Tickets: 80-280 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Children's Art Theater 上海儿童艺术剧场

Address: 800 Miaojiang Road, Huangpu District 黄浦区苗江路800号