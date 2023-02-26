﻿
Shine videos highlight of hospitality summit

A summit focusing on energy saving and carbon neutralization in the high-end hospitality industry was held in the Pudong New Area over the weekend.
SHINE's videos shine at the summit.

A summit focusing on energy saving and carbon neutralization in the high-end hospitality industry in the Yangtze River Delta region was held in the Pudong New Area over the weekend, with videos of SHINE covering a wide range of sectors center stage.

Under the collaboration of Shanghai Daily and Shanghai Oriental Cable TV Network Co, high-definition English videos of SHINE will be screened at medium and high-end hotels in the city, providing the latest lifestyle content to guests.

The videos will also be screened at exhibition and forum venues in the future under the cooperation.

The videos attracted many attendees at the summit's booth.

"It is fun and offers a glimpse into Shanghai," said an attendee surnamed Huang from Nanjing, neighboring Jiangsu Province. "The part about Shanghai's food is my favorite."

A video of Shanghai delicacies is screened at the summit.

The summit gathered engineering directors from about 200 high-end hotels in the region. Topics such as the improvement of energy-saving management of the hospitality industry and the achievement of carbon neutralization were brainstormed.

Green-energy innovation technologies and products based on the demand of hotels were showcased.

Two group standards, one focusing on the disinfection technologies of hotel environments, and the other covering the cleaning and disinfection technologies of air-conditioning system at hotels, were released during the summit.

At present there are no standardized operation procedures, experts explained.

A healthy and safe environment will relieve guests' concern in the post-COVID era.

A snapshot of the screening.

A snapshot of the videos.

The summit.

