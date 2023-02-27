﻿
News / Metro

Awareness raised on shingles, and on how to prevent the disease

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:02 UTC+8, 2023-02-27       0
Educational events are held during the World Shingles Awareness Week, aiming to raise awareness, encourage early prevention, reduce incidences and improve public health.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:02 UTC+8, 2023-02-27       0

As part of World Shingles Awareness Week, a series of educational events are being held to increase public understanding of the infectious disease, increase early prevention, reduce incidences and improve public health.

Shingles is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which is also responsible for chickenpox. The disease usually affects people over the age of 50, severely affecting their health and quality of life due to the severe pain.

Almost every Chinese person in that age group carries an inactive form of the virus with the potential to activate. Every year, approximately 1.56 million Chinese people over the age of 50 are diagnosed with the disease.

"Shingles can occur at any age in adulthood, but the risk increases dramatically after the age of 50," said Dr Du Xueping of the Chinese Medical Doctor Association's general physician branch. "Even if people stay healthy after the age of 50, their risk of shingles increases, especially among those with underlying diseases or weakened immunity."

Awareness raised on shingles, and on how to prevent the disease

The older the patient, the more serious the condition and the slower the recovery. Many elderly people have underlying diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and shingles pain can lead to increased pain and more serious complications, according to experts.

"The first three days after exhibiting symptoms are the golden time for treatment. We have found a rising number of patients with shingles in outpatient service, which may be related to poorer immunity caused by the rising workload and pace after the New Year holiday, fatigue caused by entertainment and traveling, as well as elderly people's own underlying diseases," said Dr Cui Yong of China-Japan Friendship Hospital.

Shingles prevention is critical, according to experts. Vaccination for people over the age of 50 is an effective measure, and grassroots medical facilities can play an important role in shingles prevention and control by providing health education, consultation, and vaccination programs to protect the elderly from shingles.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     