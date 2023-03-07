Flowers, fun and festivals: Shanghai parks get ready to host series of activities

Parks across Shanghai will host more than 220 activities – from performances and exhibitions to beer festivals and fun intangible cultural heritage experiences – through this year.

These activities will be held at 100 parks with flowers such as tulip, cherry blossom, magnolia, Chinese rose, lotus and autumn foliage plants, taking the spotlight, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau announced on Tuesday.

A forest flower display will be held at Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District between late March and early May, while the 2023 Shanghai International Flower Exhibition will take place at Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District between late April and late May.

An art exhibition related to the Jianzhan teacup, a famous porcelain item dating back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279), will be held at Tianshan Park in Changning District in April.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden in suburban Songjiang District will be the venue of a Chinese rose exhibition from late April to late May, while bird observation activities will take place at Wusong Paotaiwan National Wetland Park in suburban Baoshan District in April.

Chinese roses will also be displayed at Changfeng Park in Putuo District between mid-May and mid-June.

Hydrangeas will be featured at Gongqing Forest Park from mid-May, together with running events and a forest sports carnival.

Zuibaichi Park in Songjiang will host guzheng (Chinese zither) performances in early May, while the annual grass music festival will be held at Chenshan Botanical Garden in mid-June.

A traditional Chinese art exhibition will be on between early June and early July at Tianshan Park, while lotus exhibitions will be held at Ganquan Park in Putuo District as well as Zuibaichi Park.

Gongqing Forest Park will also host a forest beer festival from late September to early October, and Shanghai Guyi Garden in suburban Jiading District will host month-long activities to promote traditional Chinese intangible cultural heritage.

Guilin Park in Xuhui District will stage traditional activities related to the Mid-Autumn Festival in late September.

A butterfly exhibition at Shanghai Zoo and a chrysanthemum exhibition at Gongqing park are also scheduled in autumn.

Hu Min / SHINE

If you go

Shanghai Botanical Garden 上海植物园

Opening hours: 6am-5pm

Address: 1111 Longwu Road, Xuhui District (上海市徐汇区龙吴路1111号)

Admission: Free







Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden 上海辰山植物园

Opening hours: 8am-5pm

Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway, Songjiang District (上海市松江区辰花公路3888号)

Admission: 60 yuan







Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park 上海共青森林公园

Opening hours: 5am-6pm

Address: 2000 Jungong Road 上海市杨浦区军工路2000号

Admission: Free









Guyi Garden 上海古猗园

Opening hours: 6am-7pm

Address: 218 Huyi Highway, 上海市嘉定区沪宜公路218号

Admission: 12 yuan

