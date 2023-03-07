﻿
News / Metro

Flowers, fun and festivals: Shanghai parks get ready to host series of activities

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:32 UTC+8, 2023-03-07       0
Parks across Shanghai will host more than 220 activities – from performances and exhibitions to beer festivals and fun intangible cultural heritage experiences – through this year.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:32 UTC+8, 2023-03-07       0

Parks across Shanghai will host more than 220 activities – from performances and exhibitions to beer festivals and fun intangible cultural heritage experiences – through this year.

These activities will be held at 100 parks with flowers such as tulip, cherry blossom, magnolia, Chinese rose, lotus and autumn foliage plants, taking the spotlight, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau announced on Tuesday.

A forest flower display will be held at Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District between late March and early May, while the 2023 Shanghai International Flower Exhibition will take place at Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District between late April and late May.

An art exhibition related to the Jianzhan teacup, a famous porcelain item dating back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279), will be held at Tianshan Park in Changning District in April.

Flowers, fun and festivals: Shanghai parks get ready to host series of activities
Ti Gong

A pink world

Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden in suburban Songjiang District will be the venue of a Chinese rose exhibition from late April to late May, while bird observation activities will take place at Wusong Paotaiwan National Wetland Park in suburban Baoshan District in April.

Chinese roses will also be displayed at Changfeng Park in Putuo District between mid-May and mid-June.

Hydrangeas will be featured at Gongqing Forest Park from mid-May, together with running events and a forest sports carnival.

Zuibaichi Park in Songjiang will host guzheng (Chinese zither) performances in early May, while the annual grass music festival will be held at Chenshan Botanical Garden in mid-June.

A traditional Chinese art exhibition will be on between early June and early July at Tianshan Park, while lotus exhibitions will be held at Ganquan Park in Putuo District as well as Zuibaichi Park.

Gongqing Forest Park will also host a forest beer festival from late September to early October, and Shanghai Guyi Garden in suburban Jiading District will host month-long activities to promote traditional Chinese intangible cultural heritage.

Guilin Park in Xuhui District will stage traditional activities related to the Mid-Autumn Festival in late September.

A butterfly exhibition at Shanghai Zoo and a chrysanthemum exhibition at Gongqing park are also scheduled in autumn.

Flowers, fun and festivals: Shanghai parks get ready to host series of activities
Hu Min / SHINE

Visitors, some in hanfu (traditional Han-style clothes), chat under a cherry blossom tree.

If you go

Shanghai Botanical Garden 上海植物园

Opening hours: 6am-5pm

Address: 1111 Longwu Road, Xuhui District (上海市徐汇区龙吴路1111号)

Admission: Free



Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden 上海辰山植物园

Opening hours: 8am-5pm

Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway, Songjiang District (上海市松江区辰花公路3888号)

Admission: 60 yuan



Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park 上海共青森林公园

Opening hours: 5am-6pm

Address: 2000 Jungong Road 上海市杨浦区军工路2000号

Admission: Free



Guyi Garden 上海古猗园

Opening hours: 6am-7pm

Address: 218 Huyi Highway, 上海市嘉定区沪宜公路218号

Admission: 12 yuan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Changning
Yangpu
Songjiang
Xuhui
Guilin Park
Shanghai Zoo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     