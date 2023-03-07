﻿
Calligraphy exhibition commemorates Madam Soong Ching Ling

Featuring leading calligraphers and students, a new calligraphy exhibition is being held at the Shanghai Library, in honor of Madam Soong Ching Ling's 130th birthday.
Ti Gong

Local residents enjoy the calligraphy exhibition commemorating Madam Soong Ching Ling.

A calligraphy exhibition to celebrate Madam Soong Ching Ling's 130th birthday was launched at Shanghai Library on Tuesday.

A series of charity events including calligraphy exhibition, new children's books introductions, folk music promotion, and video shoots will be conducted throughout the year to commemorate and show respect to Soong, said officials from the Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation.

Born on January 27, 1893, Soong was the People's Republic of China's honorary president. She was the founder of the China Welfare Institute.

A total of 130 calligraphy works were shown in the exhibition with the participation of leading calligraphers and students.

Ti Gong

Students take pictures with their calligraphy work.

If you go:

Dates: through March 13

Venue: No.1 Exhibition Hall of Shanghai Library (上海图书馆第一展厅)

Address: No. 1555 Huaihai Road M. (淮海中路1555号)

Admission: free

