﻿
News / Metro

Skills competition for top construction workers across China

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  23:05 UTC+8, 2023-03-07       0
China's most skillful construction workers took part in a national contest, the final of the National Construction Industry Vocational Skills Competition, in Shanghai on Monday.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  23:05 UTC+8, 2023-03-07       0

Shot by Yang Jian and China State Construction. Edited by Yang Jian. Subtitles by Yang Jian.

China's most skillful construction workers took part in a national skills competition in Shanghai on Monday.

The 140 workers in 48 construction teams from across the country showcased their superb tiling skills and grasp of three-dimensional modeling technology during the final contest in Shanghai's Hongqiao area.

The National Construction Industry Vocational Skills Competition was hosted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and other organizations, and organized by China State Construction.

Tiling plays a key role in the construction and decoration businesses, which cannot be replaced by machines. Excellent tiling techniques are required for the building of urban landmarks, parks and home decoration, said an official with China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Corp.

Skills competition for top construction workers across China
Ti Gong

Construction workers give it a go during the national skills competition.

Fifty-eight tilers entered the final competition in Shanghai on Monday. Each of them were required to cover the surface of a concrete wall with tiles into a painting of Shanghai's iconic Oriental Pearl Tower within four hours.

They must analyze the charts, preciously measure and cut each piece of tile and put them on the surface with a deviation of less than one millimeter.

"I'm confident of winning a prize, because I've been working in the business for over two decades, it requires patience and perseverance," said Li Tianbing from southwestern Sichuan Province.

But the winner among the tilers was a local worker Tong Lin, from the eighth corp.

At another competition site, more than 80 top construction engineers stared at computer screens to create three-dimensional models of a construction project with building information modeling (BIM) technology. No winner for this part of the competition was immediately announced since the review process is time-consuming.

Skills competition for top construction workers across China
Ti Gong

Fifty-eight tilers entered the final competition in Shanghai on Monday.

"The BIM technology has helped to effectively improve the construction efficiency, while reducing costs and schedule," said Qian Hongfu, a BIM engineer with the corp. He created the 3D models during construction of multiple local projects, such as the Century Link Mall in the Pudong New Area.

The BIM method has been widely used to build the city's new bridges, tunnels, subways and harbors.

China aims to cultivate a large group of senior craftsmen and highly-skilled workers. President Xi Jinping said the quality of workers is "crucial to the development of a country" and "plays an important role in promoting high-quality economic development."

"The competition is expected to encourage the workers to learn from each other and keep improving their professional skills," said Li Yongming, the Party chief and chairman of the corp.

Skills competition for top construction workers across China
Ti Gong

One of the participants

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Hongqiao
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     