Women travel more and spend more, surveys find

According to Trip.com, China's leading travel operator, women are outspending men when it comes to tourism. That includes outbound ticket sales as well as tourism packages.
Apparently women tend to travel more than men, statistics from travel operators revealed on Wednesday.

Bookings of outbound trips from women users have surpassed men as of this year, according to online travel operator Trip.com.

In total, 53 percent of outbound travel orders this year were from women compared with 47 percent of men, and orders from women for the upcoming May Day holiday have already surpassed men by 110 percent.

Women also spend nearly 10 percent more than men, when it comes to travel expenses.

As of this year, travel orders from women have grown 140 percent compared with the same period last year, with orders from women in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu topping the list.

New Year celebrations, flower appreciation and taqing, literally "stepping on the green," are favorite travel items of females, with 72 percent of relevant searches made by women.

Bangkok, Singapore, Phuket, Seoul, Tokyo and Sydney are among the most popular overseas destinations among women based on statistics this year, according to the travel operator.

Female travelers in China are expected to travel farther after COVID-19 management eased, a report by Airbnb revealed on Tuesday.

About 58 percent of its registered users in China are women, and B&B near beaches and with swimming pools are favored by female users, it said.

Generation Z has dominated the outbound travel market among Chinese travelers, according to the report.

"Travel consumption from women has become important impetus boosting the recovery of the tourism industry in the post-COVID era," said Xie Xiaoqing, a tourism researcher. "There has been significant changes in the female consumer structure, requiring businesses to adapt based on new trends."

Tongcheng Travel said on Wednesday that over 70 percent of travel orders involving more than three people are currently made by women.

Compared with male users, females prefer itineraries with more flexible and comfortable schedules, and are willing to pay more for it, it said.

In total, 57 percent of outbound travel orders for the May Day holiday come from women, according to the travel operator.

They also showed stronger preference on niche tour products like meteor showers in deserts and city walks.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
