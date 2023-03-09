Wuxi offers Shanghai residents free admission to renown tourist sites

Wuxi's culture and tourism authorities have been promoting Wuxi tourism in Shanghai, offering Shanghai residents free admission to a number of renown Wuxi tourist locations.

Ti Gong

The city of Wuxi in East China's Jiangsu Province is inviting Shanghai residents to savor its delicacies, appreciate the flowers around Taihu Lake, and take a cruise through the picturesque city.

Ti Gong

Wuxi's culture and tourism authorities are offering 10,000 free admission coupons to Shanghai residents, for popular tourist attractions. Sites include Turtle Head Isle, or Yuantouzhu, which has one of the largest cherry blossom orchards in the country, Wuxi Three Kingdoms Film and Television City, Lingshan Scenic Area, known for the Lingshan Giant Buddha, Nianhuawan Town, and Shanjuan Cave.

Ti Gong

According to Wuxi Culture, Radio and Television, and the Tourism Bureau, cherry blossoms are currently in full bloom at the Yuantouzhu Scenic Area, promising travelers a dreamy pink view.

The Dangkou Ancient Village is ideal for enjoying a range of delicacies, and a cruise on the Wuxi part of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal is a great way to enjoy the city.

Ti Gong

Donglin Academy represents the epitome of ancient Chinese education in Wuxi, and the Zikawei Library, a new cultural landmark in Shanghai's Xuhui District, have both participated in the promotion.



An event featuring a tea ceremony, snacks, and handcrafted souvenirs from Donglin Academy was held at the Zikawei Library.

Wuxi is known as the "Pearl of Taihu Lake," where visitors can enjoy the spectacular and charming Jiangnan culture as well as an idyllic poetic life.