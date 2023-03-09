﻿
News / Metro

Renji Hospital reports successful liver transplant on a Malaysian child

Renji Hospital has reported the successful completion of a surgery in which a part of a Malaysian man's liver was transplanted onto his ailing son.
Renji Hospital on Thursday announced the success of a procedure that involved using a portion of a Malaysian man's liver to save his son.

Due to congenital biliary atresia, which causes cirrhosis and liver damage because the bile passage from the liver to the gallbladder is restricted, the boy underwent surgery in his hometown when he was just 76 days old.

Unfortunately, the boy's low weight and inadequate nutrition also jeopardized his development, and his liver function was below average. His parents were informed that only a liver transplant could have saved his life.

With the boy's condition getting serious, doctors from the Malaysian hospital contacted their counterparts at Renji Hospital. Initially, Renji's doctors provided training and guidance on liver transplants to the Malaysian hospital.

The family then traveled to Shanghai at the beginning of this month.

The son's and father's livers were rebuilt using the most recent 3D imaging system, and a surgical plan was carried out to ensure safety.

On Wednesday, doctors removed 190 grams of the man's liver to transplant it into the boy.

Ti Gong

The Malaysian parents with their son before the surgery.

Doctors said the boy will spend three to four days under observation in an intensive care unit. Once he stabilizes, they will further improve his nutrition to aid his recovery.

Over 3,100 pediatric liver transplants have been completed at Renji Hospital with a 92 percent five-year survival rate, a term that denotes clinical recovery.

With the highest surgery record for 10 straight years, the hospital has become the largest medical facility doing pediatric liver transplant surgery in the world.

Doctors also provide assistance to sick children abroad. They have completed 41 liver transplants for children from foreign countries so far.

Ti Gong

Doctors at Renji Hospital carry out a liver transplant surgery.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
