IKEA hit with big fine for substandard quilts

  13:11 UTC+8, 2023-03-14       0
IKEA was fined 400,000 yuan for selling substandard MJUKDAN quilts that failed the pH index test.
IKEA Supply (China) Co Ltd has been fined 400,000 yuan (US$58,200) for selling poor-quality quilts. The MJUKDAN quilts failed the pH index test at IKEA stores in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.

The substandard goods were also sold at other IKEA stores in China.

IKEA's Guangzhou branch requested a re-inspection, and the result was the same.

When the case was uncovered, 576 substandard quilts with a product value of about 200,000 yuan had been sold.

The Pudong New Area market watchdog imposed the administrative penalty and confiscated 14,334 yuan of the company's illegal gains.

Ningbo Kanghao Household Textile Co Ltd in Zhejiang Province had produced the subpar quilts.

