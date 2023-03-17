Check out Yangtze Delta region's attractions at city TV tower

Visit the Oriental Pearl TV Tower in Shanghai to have a taste of the Yangtze River Delta cultural and tourism market.

Ti Gong

A Yangtze River Delta culture and tourism bazaar has been launched at the Oriental Pearl TV Tower in the Pudong New Area.



The three-day market, which runs through the weekend, features everything related to the region's cultural and tourist destinations and will include everything from flash mob performances and coupon distribution to lucky draws and souvenir displays.

The culture and tourism feast includes a display of intangible cultural heritage, with inheritors displaying exquisite techniques with their nimble figures.

Among these are haipai (Shanghai-style) papercuts, pankou (frog fastener), embroidery, sachet making, and dough modeling by Shanghai Mass Art Center experts.

A dragon boat from the ancient Luodian Town in Baoshan District is on display at the City Square, which gives a glimpse into Luodian's cultural essence and craftsmanship.

Ti Gong

Some intangible cultural heritage items of Sanming City, southeastern Fujian Province, are also featured. Among them are the Sanyuan guqin (a seven-stringed Chinese instrument), Ninghua movable wood type printing, and Taining palm fiber weaving.

The mart is offering nearly 300 ticketing and lodging products, and tourists can learn about various tour routes in the region.

Huai'an in Jiangsu Province will host five rounds of lucky draws containing tourist products. On Sunday, the famous jazz band of Shanghai's legendary Fairmont Peace Hotel will perform.

The mart is bringing together more than 100 cultural and tourist units from Shanghai as well as the provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui and Fujian to showcase their splendor.

The market, the first joint effort of culture and tourism authorities in the region and Fujian Province since China relaxed its COVID-19 management policy, is expected to provide a significant boost to the region's full recovery of the cultural and tourism industries, officials said.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Date: March 18-19, 12-8pm



Admission: Free

Venue: City Square of Oriental Pearl TV Tower

Address: 1 Century Ave, Pudong New Area

浦东新区世纪大道1号