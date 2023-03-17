﻿
News / Metro

Check out Yangtze Delta region's attractions at city TV tower

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:26 UTC+8, 2023-03-17       0
Visit the Oriental Pearl TV Tower in Shanghai to have a taste of the Yangtze River Delta cultural and tourism market.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:26 UTC+8, 2023-03-17       0
Check out Yangtze Delta region's attractions at city TV tower
Ti Gong

A Yangtze River Delta culture and tourism bazaar has been launched at the Oriental Pearl TV Tower in the Pudong New Area.

The three-day market, which runs through the weekend, features everything related to the region's cultural and tourist destinations and will include everything from flash mob performances and coupon distribution to lucky draws and souvenir displays.

The culture and tourism feast includes a display of intangible cultural heritage, with inheritors displaying exquisite techniques with their nimble figures.

Among these are haipai (Shanghai-style) papercuts, pankou (frog fastener), embroidery, sachet making, and dough modeling by Shanghai Mass Art Center experts.

A dragon boat from the ancient Luodian Town in Baoshan District is on display at the City Square, which gives a glimpse into Luodian's cultural essence and craftsmanship.

Check out Yangtze Delta region's attractions at city TV tower
Ti Gong

A dance performance on the opening day of the mart.

Some intangible cultural heritage items of Sanming City, southeastern Fujian Province, are also featured. Among them are the Sanyuan guqin (a seven-stringed Chinese instrument), Ninghua movable wood type printing, and Taining palm fiber weaving.

The mart is offering nearly 300 ticketing and lodging products, and tourists can learn about various tour routes in the region.

Huai'an in Jiangsu Province will host five rounds of lucky draws containing tourist products. On Sunday, the famous jazz band of Shanghai's legendary Fairmont Peace Hotel will perform.

The mart is bringing together more than 100 cultural and tourist units from Shanghai as well as the provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui and Fujian to showcase their splendor.

The market, the first joint effort of culture and tourism authorities in the region and Fujian Province since China relaxed its COVID-19 management policy, is expected to provide a significant boost to the region's full recovery of the cultural and tourism industries, officials said.

Check out Yangtze Delta region's attractions at city TV tower
Ti Gong

If you go:

Date: March 18-19, 12-8pm

Admission: Free

Venue: City Square of Oriental Pearl TV Tower

Address: 1 Century Ave, Pudong New Area

浦东新区世纪大道1号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Yangtze River
Pudong
Oriental Pearl TV Tower
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     