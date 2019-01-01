For innovation: South Korean researcher Lee Woo Young enjoys harmony of city

For Woo Young Lee, a South Korean, who moved to the city in January, Shanghai is a special place, which integrates culture, history, modernity, and is unique for innovation.

For Woo Young Lee, a South Korean, who moved to the city in January, Shanghai is a special place, which integrates culture, history, modernity, and is unique for innovation.



"Shanghai is a global city with a diversity of people, diversity of culture and diversity of time," Lee told Shanghai Daily.

"When I arrived in Shanghai, I was surprised that the present and future in the city mixed together and was well harmonized, in this very developed place."

Lee is an innovative expert at 3M China Research & Development Center.

The center is one of 3M's four global R&D centers, which was officially put into use in 2007, and was built based on the former 3M Innovation Technology Center which was set up back in 1994.

Founded in 1902, 3M, an innovation corporation, is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, US.

In the past century, the company has developed a wide range of technologies and products for daily life, from household to health care, from transportation, construction to business, education, electronics and telecommunication.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Lee has been with 3M for more than15 years, before relocating to Shanghai, he worked with 3M Korea DMSD (Display Materials & Systems Division). He now serves as leader of consumer electronics LCD Global Lab and is also the head of China DMSD lab.

"There are a lot of opportunities here working together with global leading companies," he said.

After learning about the job transfer assignment, he and his family were delighted .

"My wife was so excited when knowing I had the opportunity to move to Shanghai," he said. "She thinks it is a good thing to enjoy a different life in another country."

Lee and his wife have two daughters, twins, who are 15 years old. The two soon made many Chinese friends in Shanghai.

"They went to Disney Resort together with 11 of their friends by subway two weeks ago and really enjoyed a good time," Lee laughed.

"We also found that people drive very gently and politely in Shanghai, that's why we are not worried when girls went to Disneyland by their own."

He said that people in Shanghai abide by the rules, which also made him feel comfortable and safe.

"And the digital transport system are very convenient either," he said.

"It's very convenient to take Metro lines in Shanghai, and all the Metro stops are so clean and modernized."

They are also keen to explore the city and the city's food.

"I love Chinese food very much, and my wife and daughter are leaning to make it," Lee said.

He shared a lovely story that when they eat outside and have no idea about what the menu says, they ordered randomly.

"We just point at the name of dishes of the menu at random, like we are doing a exploration," he said. "Luckily, we have not been disappointed so far."

Dong Jun / SHINE

Lee also finds that Shanghai is very friendly when he looks for some place for doing sports.

"I like playing badminton, and there are so many courts easily to be found for playing in Shanghai," he said.

Before moving to, Lee has been Shanghai a several times for business.

"This time is very different, I feel life is around me, instead of the just working between office and hotel in previous time."

He was also impressed by the number of parks in Shanghai.

"It is like tons of parks around us."

"I enjoy the fresh air every morning, which is another good impression that Shanghai's air quality is so good."

To better embrace his new life, Lee told reporter he will work hard on learning Chinese. He has managed himself 5-hour classes each week.

"I believe learning language is not just learning of speaking. It's more like learning of culture," he said.

"I'd like to learn Chinese culture first and hope to be part of them. I believe this will guide me for my future growth and better life in Shanghai."